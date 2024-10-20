Garrett Wilson Emerging at Trade Candidate for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been in the hunt for a big-name wide receiver all summer, but have yet to land a move they believe fills their biggest need. While they were "in" on trying to land Davante Adams, the miss - and Adams ending up with the New York Jets - may work out in their favor.
With Adams in New York, rejoining Aaron Rodgers as the clear WR1 for the Jets, the team may be looking to clear a roster spot at the position. Mike Williams is the most believable name to be moved as a reaction to Adams, but ESPN's Adam Schefter floated another scenario for teams like the Steelers.
"After the New York Jets' acquisition of Davante Adams this week, a select group of NFL teams have inquired into whether the Jets would be willing to trade fellow star wide receiver Garrett Wilson, league sources told ESPN on Saturday," Schefter writes.
Wilson makes sense as a splash trade for any team due to his low salary hit and rookie contract.
Right now, the Jets are not interested in trading Wilson, according to Schefter. That does not seem to be holding teams back from calling.
The Steelers have been the team to watch for all wide receiver candidates this season. They started with the pursuit of Brandon Aiyuk, which went down to the wire. They were then interested in both Tim Patrick from the Denver Broncos and John Metchie from the Houston Texans. Finally, it was Adams, who they explored the option of despite the Jets being the heavy favorites.
Now, it could be Wilson. With the deadline approaching, New York's next two games could help push the urged to move on from their former first-round pick. If they do, the Steelers will be a team to watch.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!