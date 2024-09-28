Steelers Downgrade Injured Starter Before Colts Game
Burt Lauten, the Pittsburgh Steelers' Senior Director of Communications, announced on Twitter that left guard Isaac Seumalo will miss the team's Week 4 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
Seumalo suffered a pectoral injury on Aug. 28 and had not appeared at practice or in a regular season game until returning earlier this week.
He was a limited participant on Wednesday and held that tag through Friday's practice. The Steelers officially listed him as doubtful on the final injury report, and it appeared as though Seumalo had a puncher's chance of making his season debut in Indianapolis.
Instead, he will miss a fourth-consecutive game to open the year as he continues to progress and recover. Seumalo started all 17 contests for Pittsburgh last season after signing a three-year, $24 million free agency deal with the team in March 2023.
He was selected in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Oregon State by the Philadelphia Eagles. Seumalo appeared in 81 games (60 starts) for them, and was a key piece of the team's offensive line during their run to the Super Bowl in 2022.
Rookie fourth-round pick Mason McCormick is slated to supplant Spencer Anderson, who acted as Seumalo's replacement during the first three games of the season, and start at left guard for the first time in his NFL career against the Colts.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!