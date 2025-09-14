Steelers Have Early Favorite Amongst College QBs
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to have a new favorite quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft, and are making themselves known during his games. For a second straight week, the black and gold have sent scouts to the Oklahoma Sooners game, with a strong likelihood that they're keeping tabs on quarterback John Mateer early in the college football season.
The Oklahoma Sooners took on the Temple Owls, who don't carry too much weight in the NFL Draft. However, Mateer is expected to be a top quarterback taken in next year's draft class, and has started the season strong. So, while the year is still young, Pittsburgh is doing their homework on the first-round talent.
A transfer from Washington State, Mateer proved last season that he's a do-it-all quarterback. He led the nation in passing yards with 3,139 and passing touchdowns with 29, while also rushing for 826 yards and 15 touchdowns.
This season, he's thrown for 662 yards and four touchdowns, and has rushed for 98 yards and three touchdowns. His passing yards lead the nation through three weeks of the college football season.
Pittsburgh also took a second look at Clemson's Kade Klubnik this weekend, but watched the Tigers struggle once again, falling to 1-2 on the season. Klubnik completed 15 of 26 passes for 207 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
The Steelers don't anticipate having a high draft pick, but will likely end up with about 12 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. So, the expectation is that they will bundle picks in an effort to move up in the first round and select a quarterback they view as the next effort to find a franchise passer.
This won't rule out the return of Aaron Rodgers for another season. The 41-year-old has kept the door open for another year in Pittsburgh, but even if he did decide to come back, Pittsburgh would likely add a quarterback early in the draft to learn from Rodgers before needing to start.
