George Pickens Takes Step Toward Return for Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens appears to be progressing in his recovery from a hamstring injury, which is a welcome sign for the team as they ready themselves for a Week 16 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens that could decide the winner of the AFC North.
Video provided by PennLive's Nick Farabaugh shows Pickens participating in a drill during practice on Tuesday afternoon after missing each session last week in the lead-up to a bout with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Head coach Mike Tomlin did not immediately rule Pickens out for Saturday's game during his press conference yesterday, instead stating that his availability would be based on his level of participation throughout the week.
A final declaration on that front won't be made for a couple of days, though it does appear that the 23-year-old will return for game action sooner rather than later. Things weren't always trending in that direction, at least not publicly, as Tomlin told reporters that an MRI on Pickens' hamstring revealed that the injury was more significant than Pittsburgh had originally believed.
Coupled with a report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac that revealed he had suffered a grade 2 strain, there was some concern that Pickens could remain out for an extended period of time as the regular season enters its swan song.
The injury first emerged ahead of the Steelers' Week 14 contest against the Cleveland Browns. The team sidelined Pickens for the first time in his NFL career after determining that it wasn't worth the risk of playing him in that game, and he went on to sit out against the Eagles as well.
The former second-round pick has posted 850 yards and three touchdowns on 55 catches this year. Pittsburgh's offense has struggled without him, and the fact that he's participating at any level in practice is a good sign that he could work his way back before too long.
