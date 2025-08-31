Steelers End WR Search, Will Howard Done?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have searched all summer for a wide receiver option to join DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson. So far, they've had no luck, and with the regular season upon them, they may be done looking.
According to one Steelers insider, the team has shut down their hunt for a wide receiver, with their confidence in Wilson and Austin being sky-high heading into Week 1. After hunting for Gabe Davis, Terry McLaurin and a few others, they're sticking with what they've got.
Is it the right choice? Well, to this point, it's hard to tell. Austin hasn't played much during training camp because of an oblique injury, and did not play in the preseason. Wilson didn't impress too much during training camp but flashed during the preseason. And Metcalf and quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn't play at all during the exhibition games.
So, only time will tell, but the Steelers are ready to give their current core a shot to start the season.
Will Howard Done?
Meanwhile, the team appears to be done with rookie quarterback Will Howard for the upcoming season. After placing him on Injured Reserve, the Steelers are moving forward with little chance that Howard returns to the field for practice.
The Steelers only get a certain number of injured reserve players they can bring back to the active roster, and using one of those slots on a third-string QB doesn't make much sense.
Not everyone agrees with the decision, though. Instead of keeping Skylar Thompson, one team insider feels Howard should've been given an opportunity to play on the team this year. And moving forward, it hurts his development.
Does the team care, though? Do the Steelers really feel bad about missing a rookie season for a sixth-round pick? Especially when their plan is to go get a higher draft pick at the same position next spring?
Roster Prediction
And to finish things off, it's time to re-do our roster prediction for the season. After guessing a 10-7 record for the Steelers before the summer started, have things changed? Aaron Rodgers is here, there's a new group of defenders and the wide receiver core - and the rest of the offense - is set.
One show host believes things are going to be better than expected. The other doesn't.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!