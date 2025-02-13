Steelers Expected to Land Shocking QB?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to figure out their quarterback situation, and truthfully, so is everyone else. With Skylar Thompson as their only passer under contract, the team has a world of possibilities, and many expectations, heading into the offseason. And one NFL insider believes their most likely outcome is a Super Bowl-winning veteran.
In recent weeks, there has been plenty of talk about both Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford. The New York Jets are expected to move on from the 41-year-old after his second season with the team. Meanwhile, Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are in a weird limbo, where you don't know if he's going to be dealt or retained this offseason.
If he is moved, Sports Illustrated's insider Albert Breer believes he's a likely option for the Steelers. So much so, that he and Rodgers are more likely outcomes for the Steelers than both Russell Wilson or Justin Fields.
"I’d say an outside QB, then Justin Fields, then Russell Wilson," Breer responded to which of the two will return to Pittsburgh in his weekly mailbag.
"Prior to Super Bowl week, and knowing things weren’t perfect between Wilson and the team, I thought Wilson loomed as a tread-water type of option for the Steelers, if other efforts failed in 2025. But seeing the pro-Wilson narrative on ’25 pushed through? I don’t think that’s going over great inside that building. Meanwhile, the team would love to keep working with Fields. I just don’t think they’ll hand him the starting job," he added.
"So the idea of Aaron Rodgers or Stafford could appeal to the Steelers. If that doesn’t work, I think Pittsburgh looks at Fields with someone there to compete with him."
The Steelers favor Fields over Wilson, according to what a team source tells Steelers On SI. That doesn't mean they'd chose him over a name like Stafford, though.
As for Rodgers, they'd like to see him be more dedicated as a late-career quarterback. Even at 41, Pittsburgh would want Rodgers to commit to being involved throughout the entire offseason, being part of every step before the season.
If he's willing to do that, they'd consider him as an option.
Stafford - or even Rodgers - over Fields seemed like a "no chance" scenario this offseason for the Steelers. But now, heading into the NFL Combine and then free agency, it's on the table, and may be likely to happen.
