Steelers Get Trade Price for Deebo Samuel
PITTSBURGH -- With wide receiver remaining a position of need for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they enter another offseason, the Steelers have begun to be rumored and linked to plenty of possible options across the league.
One such option is Deebo Samuel, who is a possible trade option after a disappointing season by the San Francisco 49ers that saw the team get decimated by injury.
According to ESPN's Nick Wagoner, who covers the 49ers, Samuel could be had by his pursuants for less than most would expect. Wagoner detailed what he thought the value for Samuel was in an article discussing Samuel's request for a trade from the 49ers organization.
"Because Samuel is coming off a down year and is entering the final year of his contract with other top receivers set to be available in free agency or trade, a Day 3 draft pick and perhaps another late-round pick would probably satisfy the 49ers." Wagoner wrote. "If there isn't much of a trade market, the Niners might have to settle for less unless they package picks with Samuel."
While other wide receivers, such as Los Angeles Ram Cooper Kupp, might garner quite a bit more, Samuel's value seems to be low enough that most receiver-needy teams should be immediately interested. While his production was not as high as it was expected to be in 2024, the relative lack of assets necessary to land him should entice the Steelers into inquiring about him, at minimum.
This does not mean a move for Samuel is a sure thing, even if they do enquire. The Steelers tried last offseason to land fellow 49er Brandon Aiyuk, who ended up re-signing with the team. While the two are different players in their entirety, a good value does not guarantee any sort of deal for the Steelers.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!