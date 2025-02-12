Steelers Don't Want Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently the favorites to land future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the offseason. The 41-year-old is expected to be released by the New York Jets, making him available for his third NFL team. And with Pittsburgh being quarterback-less, right now, many believe he's in the running for the black and gold.
The team doesn't feel the same way - mostly. According to a team source, "the Aaron Rodgers hype is just that - hype."
"No need to have an older quarterback who's overpaid and doesn't show sign of being all in," the source said.
Pittsburgh still believes Justin Fields is their favorite to start for them in 2025, but are waiting to work out negotiations. They are looking for a "reasonable" contract for Fields, allowing both sides to succeed without paying too much for an unproven quarterback.
If Fields doesn't work out, the team will look in other directions. Right now, it isn't believed to be Rodgers, but with many other names on the market - and in the NFL Draft - there are possibilities.
Some Steelers themselves aren't on board with the Rodgers idea, either. Safety DeShon Elliott shared his thoughts on the matter, replying to the odds with, "Leave his a** at the retirement home."
Pittsburgh will work through all of their options if Fields doesn't work out. It could mean the return of Russell Wilson, or they take a shot on someone new such as Jameis Winston or Derek Carr.
At the same time, Pittsburgh never rules out a change of heart. And if Rodgers shows the ability to be "all in," and willing to go through a full spring and summer of OTAs and training camp, the Steelers could consider him. But unless that's the mindset of the 20-year veteran, the team won't be interested.
