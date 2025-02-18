Steelers Expected to Lose Two Starters
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to transform their offense further this season, as reports have stated that the Steelers will be moving from multiple starters.
According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers are expected to part ways with two offensive linemen in James Daniels and Dan Moore Jr, both logging starts at different points during the last season.
"Some of those decisions have likely already been made. For example, they are not expected to re-sign two of their starting offensive linemen — left tackle Dan Moore Jr. and guard James Daniels — allowing them to enter the free agent market on March 12," Dulac wrote.
Daniels played in the first four games of the Steelers season, starting all four before tearing his Achilles tendon. The Daniels decision comes with little surprise, as the Steelers had said earlier in the season that they would not be taking part in negotiation with Daniels, signalling a possible end to his tenure with the Steelers.
Moore has been the Steelers' starting left tackle for four years, and this move shows their preference towards some of their younger guard talent. Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu have both shown promise, and the possible selections of more offensive linemen in the draft could shake up the offensive line more.
A change in the offensive line could prove to be revitalizing to the Steelers, as they seem to not be trending towards landing a top quarterback. An elite offensive line could elevate an average quarterback to a high level, and the possible breakouts of Jones and Fautanu have proven to be enticing enough for the Steelers to make changes on the line.
