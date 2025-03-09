Steelers QB Situation Could Get Really Bad, Really Fast
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' top priority this offseason was deciding on a quarterback for the future. Their top two options were Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, with Fields being their lead candidate. But just a day before the legal tampering period opens and days from free agency, their "top" priority hasn't been settled - and it's becoming a very dangerous situation.
At this point in the offseason, the Steelers have watched numerous quarterbacks come off the board. Derek Carr was the most-recent, with Geno Smith before him. Both of whom were named candidates for Pittsburgh, and names to watch somewhat recently.
Meanwhile, no deal has been made with Fields, who the Steelers may be competing with the New York Jets for. If they both get a chance to negotiate with him, chances are the Steelers are on the outside looking in.
The same likely comes from Russell Wilson, who the New York Giants reportedly have interest in. With both New York teams needing a quarterback, they could be more aggressive to get a deal done. Pittsburgh clearly hasn't been aggressive about signing either, which makes you think they won't be able to compete for Wilson or Fields, if they need to.
Where would they go next if both leave? Maybe Aaron Rodgers. Maybe Daniel Jones. Maybe they approach a rookie like Jaxon Dart or Quinn Ewers. None of whom bring the comfort level Fields - or even Wilson - does. But it could end up being the Steelers' only choices.
It's time for the Steelers to decide to pay Fields or decide they're fine with taking a pretty largerly sized risk. Risk is fine, and entering a place where they take a chance on another young quarterback - which is most-likely a rookie, is an acceptable route for a team in their shoes. It's not as highly-favored as Fields. Nothing is.
They may be letting the 26-year-old walk. Wilson could follow him. And in a blink of an eye, the Steelers' "top priority" this offseason could be their biggest concern, and their latest position that isn't up to par as they head into the 2025 season.
