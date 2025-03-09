Steelers, DK Metcalf Trade Just Got Easier
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are working on a number of positions as they head into free agency, but they might fill their need at wide receiver through a trade. With DK Metcalf being available from the Seattle Seahawks, and the team already moving on from quarterback Geno Smith, it appears they're getting more willing to make a deal happen.
When the news first broke, the Steelers were informed that the Seahawks are asking for a first-round and third-round pick for the star wideout. Metcalf, who will be 28 this season, has never had a season with fewer than 900 receiving yards. The Second-Team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler immediately became the biggest name available, but the price tag may have been too high.
That's now getting lower. According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, Metcalf's new price is now a second-round pick. After Seattle realized their asks were too high for the wideout, they've lowered their stance and are now more willing to make a deal happen this offseason.
Metcalf is heading into the final year of his contract and is looking for roughly $30 million per season with his new deal. Pittsburgh was willing to pay somewhere around $27 million for Brandon Aiyuk last offseason, and are now more ready to make a splash at the position.
While trading for Metcalf is no guarantee, it's hard to imagine the Seahawks star isn't on Pittsburgh's radar. The team would be able to retain their first pick in the NFL Draft and add a star wideout for lesser value.
The contract may come into play as the Steelers still do not know what will happen at quarterback this offseason. Depending on their budget for the position, they may be open to negotiating a bigger deal for Metcalf. If they plan to spend significant money at QB, that may hurt their ability to go after the Seahawks star.
