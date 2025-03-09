Steelers Might End Up With Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to figure out their quarterback situation, but after months of negotiations, it's coming down to the final few days - and things don't look good.
According to reports, Justin Fields is set to test the free agency market with heavy interest from the New York Jets. The Steelers' top option couldn't get a deal done, and is now believed to be a favorite to leave instead of stay.
Russell Wilson, who remained the Steelers backup plan is gaining interest from the New York Giants. He and the Steelers also don't have a deal in place, and while the team has remained in contact, it's been known the whole time how they feel about their two in-house options.
So, where they do they go from there? If Fields and Wilson leave, the Steelers are left with Skylar Thompson as their only active quarterback. Derek Carr, Geno Smith and Matthew Stafford have been removed from the equation, which brings up one lingering veteran who they might have their eyes on.
Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers is looking to join a contender and he's been named an option that makes sense for Pittsburgh the entire process. Now two years removed from a torn Achilles, Rodgers is 41-years-old and looking for his third NFL team.
It seems that everyone brushed off Rodgers every time he was mentioned because of the belief Fields would sign. Well, no deal is in place, and if he hits the open market, chances are he's not returning to Pittsburgh.
The Steelers do like NFL Draft options like Jaxon Dart and Quinn Ewers, but could look to let them develop behind Rodgers for at least a year. And if the team has their eyes on Davante Adams, maybe they're even more urged to add Rodgers as a fallback.
This isn't where the Steelers wanted to end up. They had concerns about Rodgers not being all-in to win another championship. Well, if their first two options leave, maybe they try to look the other way with their worries and bring in a veteran who's won before.
It feels like there's a real chance Aaron Rodgers ends up in Pittsburgh.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!