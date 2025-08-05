Steelers Cut Former Eagles TE
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have released former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Kevin Foelsch after just a few days of practice, the team announced. He was replaced by cornerback Daryl Porter Jr.
The Steelers signed Foelsch after releasing Cordarrelle Patterson and losing DJ Thomas-Jones to an ankle injury. At first, Thomas-Jones was feared to have suffered a season-ending injury, giving Pittsburgh a reason to add to their room. After further tests revealed Thomas-Jones would be able to return, and then he did, the team has decided to trim their tight end depth.
Currently, the Steelers tight end position includes Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, J.J. Galbreath and DJ Thomas-Jones. The team's first official depth chart included Freiermuth and Smith as the starters, with Washington listed as the third starter.
Foelsch started his career as an undrafted free agent signing with the Philadelphia Eagles. He stuck around on the team's practice squad until December of 2024, when he was released. He went unclaimed throughout the remainder of the season.
The Kansas City Chiefs added him in June of 2025, but released him before Foelsch signed with Pittsburgh. He'll now be looking for his fourth NFL team before Week 1.
