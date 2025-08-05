All Steelers

Steelers Cut Former Eagles TE

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue shifting their roster before the preseason.

Noah Strackbein

Aug 15, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Kevin Foelsch (43) warms up before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Aug 15, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Kevin Foelsch (43) warms up before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have released former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Kevin Foelsch after just a few days of practice, the team announced. He was replaced by cornerback Daryl Porter Jr.

The Steelers signed Foelsch after releasing Cordarrelle Patterson and losing DJ Thomas-Jones to an ankle injury. At first, Thomas-Jones was feared to have suffered a season-ending injury, giving Pittsburgh a reason to add to their room. After further tests revealed Thomas-Jones would be able to return, and then he did, the team has decided to trim their tight end depth.

Currently, the Steelers tight end position includes Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, J.J. Galbreath and DJ Thomas-Jones. The team's first official depth chart included Freiermuth and Smith as the starters, with Washington listed as the third starter.

Foelsch started his career as an undrafted free agent signing with the Philadelphia Eagles. He stuck around on the team's practice squad until December of 2024, when he was released. He went unclaimed throughout the remainder of the season.

The Kansas City Chiefs added him in June of 2025, but released him before Foelsch signed with Pittsburgh. He'll now be looking for his fourth NFL team before Week 1.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!

Published
Noah Strackbein
NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher for On SI, covering the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2019. A Jessup, PA native, Noah attended Point Park University, where he fell in love with the Steel City and everything it has to offer. You can find Noah's work at Steelers On SI and weekdays as the hosts of All Steelers Talk.

Home/News