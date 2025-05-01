Steelers Finally Found a Fullback?
The Pittsburgh Steelers made quite the statement by signing South Alabama's DJ Thomas-Jones and giving him a $30,000 deal as an undrafted free agent, which broke a franchise record for a non-quarterback.
That doesn't necessarily mean the team will carry him on their roster heading into the regular season, though, as evidenced by the fact that former UCF signal caller and Swiss Army Knife John Rhys-Plumlee signed with them for $35,000 last year before being released at final roster cuts.
What makes Thomas-Jones unique, however, is that while he was traditionally listed as a tight end throughout his time in college, he's more so an H-back and thus will likely handle the responsibilities traditionally bestowed upon a fullback.
He's currently the only player listed at fullback on the Steelers' website, though he'd figure to fill a similar role to that of Connor Heyward, who lined up in the backfield on 82 snaps last season, per Pro Football Focus.
Thomas-Jones did show some receiving prowess during the 2024 campaign, as he finished with 191 yards and three touchdowns on 22 catches. For his career, which began at Ole Miss in 2020, he hauled in 69 passes for 610 yards and 13 scores.
He's plenty athletic as well, turning in a 4.63-second 40-yard dash and a 4.21-second 20-yard shuttle while also doing 30 bench press reps and measuring in at 6-foot-1, 301 pounds during his Pro Day, according to AL.com's Creg Stephenson.
In an interview with The Draft Network's Justin Melo back in February, Thomas-Jones stated that he wants to continue utilizing his versatility at the next level and will do whatever it takes to win.
"The goal is to continue playing that do-it-all role for an NFL offense," Thomas-Jones said. "I’m a selfless person and player at the end of the day. Whatever that role is, whether it’s fullback or tight end, I’m going to do whatever I can to help the team."
The Steelers swung and missed in their attempt to sign nine-time Pro Bowler Kyle Juszczyk this offseason, but perhaps Thomas-Jones can help fill the void at fullback.
He'll have an opportunity to make a lasting impression over the coming months, and perhaps he'll find his way onto the 53-man roster come September.
