Steelers Sign South Alabama TE
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding players post-NFL Draft, starting with a tight end. The team added seven players during the seven rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, and have started signing undrafted free agents, including South Alabama tight end DJ Thomas-Jones.
The 6-foot-2 tight end had 22 receptions for 191 yards and three touchdowns this past season, finishing his career with 12 touchdowns. He now joins a group in Pittsburgh that includes Pat Freiermuth, Connor Heyward, Darnell Washington and Donald Parham.
The Steelers were an interesting team at the tight end market this offseason. They weren't expected to add to the room, and after signing Parham, that expectation became almost zero. But there was a lingering thought that they could be targeting a late-round option just to take a flyer on another option.
Well, they waited until after the NFL Draft, but they've got that flyer. Thomas-Jones signs as a fifth tight end hoping to earn his place in a crowded room. If he could showcase his skills as a pass-catcher and blocker, plus being able to utilize his ability as a special teamer, he may have a shot to force his way into a real place on this team.
Pittsburgh is expected to sign roughly five to ten undrafted rookies following the NFL Draft.
