Steelers Finally Have a Real QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a quarterback. It took four attempts, and they may only have him for one season, but leaving East Rutherford, New Jersey and heading back to the Steel City, the team knows they have a dealer in the backfield. And that dealer makes everything possible on offense.
The last time the Steelers scored an opening drive touchdown was in 2023. The last time they did it on the opening drive of the season opener was in 2008.
The last time they had a quarterback throw four touchdowns in a game was 2020 when Ben Roethlisberger was doing everything in his power to carry the team in his final season.
Last season, against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Steelers scored 44 points to win 44-38. The time they beat a team that scored more than 30 points before that mark was 2017 against the Baltimore Ravens.
It's been five long years for the Steelers, and their ride is going to be short-lived, but they have someone to lean on. A quarterback they can count on to find six different players on a drive, and utilize names like Calvin Austin, Ben Skowronek, Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith, and of course, DK Metcalf.
Rodgers has the mobility to escape the pocket just well enough to keep plays alive. He possesses the vision to make plays like finding Austin along the sideline as the pocket collapsed for a 21-yard completion, setting up a Smith touchdown.
But what makes Rodgers more special than anything the Steelers have had since Roethlisberger hung up his cleats is that there was never a moment in the game where Pittsburgh's offense felt stalemate.
There have been five starting quarterbacks to come through the Steelers organization since Big Ben left and Rodgers arrived. None of them have been able to generate an offense capable of getting anyone excited.
Rodgers did it. Walking into the locker room after the game, looking on social media during it, and just feeling the energy of the Steelers and their fanbase, there's belief in the offense, and in the quarterback.
There are 16 weeks of games remaining and anything can happen. A lot will. But leaving MetLife Stadium, people have worries about the defense, not the offense. And it's because for the first time in years, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a real quarterback.
