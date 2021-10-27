    • October 27, 2021
    Steelers First Injury Report of Week 8 vs. Browns

    The Pittsburgh Steelers open their week with three players on the injury report.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had three players limited in their first practice back from the bye week. 

    Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pec/hip), wide receiver Chase Claypool (hamstring) and outside linebacker Melvin Ingram (groin) were all limited participants on Wednesday. Roethlisberger usually has the first practice of the week off but decided to work after the bye. Claypool has been dealing with a hamstring for multiple weeks now. 

    In good news, the Steelers' two players recently activated off Injured Reserve were full participants. Right tackle Zach Banner (knee) and running back Anthony McFarland (knee) are working their way back into the offense after starting the year on IR. 

    The Steelers travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns in Week 8. The Browns are still unsure of the status of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who told reporters on Wednesday that his shoulder does feel better after missing Week 7. 

