Predicting Cam Heyward's Next Contract with Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cam Heyward still have not agreed on a new contract. The team's minicamp is completed, leaving just a brief break between now and the start of training camp. After that, the regular season will be here in a snap, leaving contract talks to wait until the season concludes.
If a contract extension is completed, it will be during this break before training camp and the preseason begins. Heyward recently made bold claims about playing elsewhere, which could apply pressure on the Steelers to finalize his new extension. The biggest question remaining in these negotiations is what will the contract look like if they reach an agreement.
Let's start with the NFL's current market for defensive linemen. According to Over the Cap, Heyward's average salary of just over $16 million ranks 19th among interior defensive linemen. The position received a huge boost when the recently retired Aaron Donald negotiated his contract extension, earning himself an average salary north of $30 million.
That reset of the market led to a group of younger defensive linemen getting paid. Players such as Justin Madubuike, Derrick Brown, Dexter Lawrence, and Jeffrey Simmons all received contracts totaling more than $90 million after Donald signed his extension. They also were guaranteed at least 50% of their total contract. Heyward wants to be paid like a top-10 defensive lineman in the NFL, putting him on par with or exceeding these contracts.
The biggest hold-up for the Steelers is Heyward's age. He's 35 years old, and while he wants to play longer, there is no guarantee what level he can bring to finish his career. The best linemen in the league are between the ages of 25-31, with many players out of the league by the time they are Cam's age.
There's no doubt that the Steelers have a freak of nature in Cam Heyward, but should they pay him like he will be elite for the duration of his next contract? His performance at this point of his career is an anomaly, and the Steelers could believe that anomaly is coming to an end.
If the two sides get a deal done, it will be a compromise. Heyward can't expect to make as much money as he'd like, and the Steelers must do something they never do: sign an aging veteran to a market-rate contract.
Some examples that could key us in on a potential contract are recent deals for defensive linemen age 30 or older. An example from last summer is former Steelers nose tackle Javon Hargrave. At age 30, he signed a four-year, $84 million deal with San Francisco. Similarly, DeForest Buckner recently signed a two-year, $46 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts. Nearly all of the money is guaranteed as well.
With all of this in mind, what will a new deal look like between Heyward and the Steelers? The length of the contract feels easier to predict. Heyward stated that he wants to play a few more years, so why not settle on a two or three-year contract? The team can structure it so there are options worked in and can leave themselves wiggle room should Heyward drastically decline.
As for the salary, that's the real kicker. If the Steelers are willing to up his average salary to somewhere between $20 and $25 million, depending on the length of the contract, a deal will get done quickly. A new contract in the neighborhood of two-year, $40-48 million, or three-year, $60-70 million should put this negotiation to rest for Heyward and the Steelers.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more
- Steelers Facing Difficult Roster Decision at TE
- Potential Steelers Target Signs Franchise Tag
- Steelers Insider Predicts Cam Sutton Suspension Replacements
- Cam Heyward Open to Leaving Steelers
- Steelers UDFA Making Noise as QB - And Punt Returner