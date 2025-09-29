Steelers Found Star RB in Kenneth Gainwell
There was some concern about the state of the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense against a stout Minnesota Vikings defense when it was announced that Jaylen Warren would be inactive for a Week 4 matchup between the two teams, but Kenneth Gainwell stepped up and put on a show at Croke Park.
Gainwell played a major role in the Steelers' touchdown-scoring drive at the end of the first quarter, punching the ball into the end zone on a one-yard rush to give them a 7-3 lead after picking up nine yards on a carry and six on a catch earlier in the series.
Pittsburgh never trailed from that point forward, ultimately winning by a score of 24-21, and Gainwell was a focal point of offense the entire way through.
In the end, he finished with 99 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 19 attempts to go alongside six catches for 35 yards. Gainwell's 134 yards from scrimmage were a career-high, as was his 25 touches.
"I think today, we ran the ball effectively," quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after the game. "Kenny G, I mean, Kenny Gainwell obviously, if you're a football fan you know who he is and you follow his career ... I tell him all the time, he's an absolute baller. So any opportunities he gets, man, Kenny's been great all year."
Gainwell was never the lead back during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2021 to 2024, though he did rack up 1,906 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns over that span.
After winning Super Bowl LIX with the Eagles last season, Gainwell agreed to a one-year deal worth $1.79 million in free agency with Pittsburgh. He didn't seem destined for much of a role early on behind Warren and Kaleb Johnson, but he's comfortably surpassed the latter on the depth chart and should remain involved even once the former returns from a knee injury after the bye week.
The Steelers hadn't been able to muster much of anything in the run game before Week 4, but perhaps Gainwell has now gotten the ball rolling in a meaningful manner.
