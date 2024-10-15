Steelers Gain More Ground in Davante Adams Race
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for a WR1 and another star to add to the arsenal of either Justin Fields or Russell Wilson, depending on who Mike Tomlin names the starter. But their lead in this race may be getting larger, and if they aren't the favorites, they have to be pretty close after this weekend.
The Steelers headed to Las Vegas in Week 6 simply looking to rebound after back-to-back losses. While they were there, reports claim they spoke with the Raiders about a potential Adams trade. The next day, Adams got a front-row seat to watch Pittsburgh (who didn't play their best ball) score 32 points against his current team.
Outside of Fields and company putting up dominant numbers - which Najee Harris did - it was a win that should have resonated with Adams. If the Steelers were in his top three, than a big win in Vegas should have at least slight boosted their odds of him feeling confident coming to Pittsburgh.
That, obviously, came just moments after the New Orleans Saints, a front-runner in this race, lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 51-27. Without Derek Carr, this team looks to be in trouble, and with a 2-4 record, it's not a very promising place to be for anyone looking to win.
So, leaving Vegas, the Steelers were in a good place. But Adams had one more game to watch in Week 6, and it was a big one. The AFC East showdown between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills had everyone wondering what would take place. A new head coach in New York was the hopeful beginning to a turnaround. Buffalo, like the Steelers, dropped two in a row and needed a bounce back.
They got it. But by no means was anything convincing.
The Jets may have ended their chances with a third-straight loss, dropping their record to 2-4. Their only wins have come against the Patriots (1-5) and Titans (1-5).
The Bills only scored 23 points with, like Pittsburgh, their running back doing most of the work.
This race may be coming down to the trade deadline wire with Pittsburgh, Buffalo and maybe even Baltimore being neck-and-neck. But leaving Week 6, it's hard to imagine Adams doesn't have the vision of Pittsburgh fans packing Allegiant Stadium and Tomlin walking off with a smile in his head.
It'll come down to compensation and the Raiders' willingness to budge. If they do just slight, though, it's hard to imagine Steelers fans don't get the news their team just landed an All-Pro wide receiver.
Week 6 was a big one for Pittsburgh in the Davante Adams race, and it feels like they walked away with a clear lead in the competition.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!