Report: Steelers' George Pickens Concerning Behavior Continues
PITTSBURGH -- More worrisome behavior has emerged about Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens, adding to a problematic weekend that had many outside the organization concerned. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo, the star receiver has "shown up late for work" multiple times this season, which may have led to his reduced snap count in Week 5.
"A source told the Post-Gazette Pickens has shown up late for work on multiple occasions this season. Antonio Brown was notorious for being late, but Tomlin never reduced his snap counts," Fittipaldo writes.
Pickens played just 34 of the 58 offensive snaps against the Dallas Cowboys, bringing up plenty of curiosity about why, especially after playing 60 of 70 snaps the week prior against the Indianapolis Colts. After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin chalked it up to a load management strategy, looking for more quality reps for Pickens. He doubled down on that answer but added context that Pickens not giving 100% on running routes may have attributed to the decision.
During the game, Pickens was seen throwing his helmet in frustrations and later pulling a Cowboys defender down by his facemask. This came along with wearing profanity on his eye black during the game.
Pickens has yet to address the situations that unfolded in Week 5.
The Steelers are reportedly in on Davante Adams, looking for an additional wide receiver to accompany Pickens. With his behavior, the team may be worried about the distractions he has begun to cause.
Pittsburgh is set to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6, with somewhat of a must-win game on their hands. After dropping back-to-back games, they'll be looking to regain sole possession of the AFC North and get back in the winning column as they approach the Bye Week in Week 9. We'll see if Pickens's workload continues to drop, drawing more question about his future with the team.
