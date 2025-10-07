Steelers' Calvin Austin, Jalen Ramsey Could Return Already?
As the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, head coach Mike Tomlin kept the door open for a pair of injured starters to practice despite it previously seeming as though both players could be sidelined for several weeks.
Jalen Ramsey and Calvin Austin III Ahead of Schedule?
After noting that Alex Highsmith (ankle), Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring) and Jaylen Warren (knee), all of whom have missed games with their respective ailments, have returned to practice and are trending upwards, Tomlin stated that Jalen Ramsey (hamstring) and Calvin Austin III (shoulder) have both been diligent in attacking their rehab and could "perk up" later in the week while beginning as limited participants.
Austin didn't seem overly bullish about his chances of playing vs. Cleveland, though, and stated that he's taking his recovery slow while heading the advice of Tomlin and Pittsburgh's medical staff.
“I’m just taking it a day at a time, listening to the medical staff, Coach T., and whenever that time is, I’ll be ready," he said.
Ramsey and Austin III's Outlook
While Tomlin was optimistic about the statuses of Ramsey and Austin III, it would be surprising to see either player on the field in Week 6 after going down with their respective injuries against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.
As the Steelers have seen with Porter Jr., who suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 against the New York Jets and remained out through the team's Week 5 bye, Ramsey may not be in position to play for several weeks while dealing with his own ailment on that front.
The initial consensus was that he'd likely be out for several contests while recovering, and though the bye week came at a perfect time in that regard, there's no reason to force the issue and put Ramsey out there unless he's truly ahead of schedule.
The same goes for Austin, who doesn't have a clear timeline for a potential return. It seems as though a stint on the reserve/injured list isn't completely out of the question, which would force him to miss at least four games, but the fact that Tomlin openly declared that his level of participation could ramp up towards the end of the week is a positive sign.
It's still unknown whether or not Ramsey and Austin are truly in a spot where they can improve at a significant enough level to play vs. Cleveland, but if Tomlin's comments are any indication, they are both progressing rather quickly.
