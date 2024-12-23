George Pickens on Verge of Return for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury report ahead of Wednesday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day.
Wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring), cornerback Donte Jackson (back), safety DeShon Elliott (hamstring), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (groin) and linebacker Tyler Matakevich (knee) were full participants.
Quarterback Justin Fields (abdominal) was limited while cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (knee) and wide receiver Ben Skowronek (hip) were non-participants.
Pickens was listed as a non-participant in practice throughout last week, though he still got some drill work in.
The 23-year-old missed his third-straight contest as Pittsburgh flubbed an opportunity to clinch the AFC North last Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer previously reported that the team was "optimistic" regarding his chances to suit up versus the Chiefs while head coach Mike Tomlin deemed him questionable, however, and it does appear as though the offense won't have to operate without its No. 1 receiver for much longer.
Elliott suffered his injury in a Week 14 bout with the Cleveland Browns and did not play against either the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15 or the Ravens. The fact that he was a full participant is fantastic news for the Steelers, as he's become a key piece of the defense in his first year with the team.
Ogunjobi also hasn't suited up over the past two weeks after going down versus Cleveland. He was a limited participant in each practice leading up to the Ravens game, earning him a "questionable" designation, but was ultimately inactive.
Jackson's back injury originated against the Browns and popped up once again versus Philadelphia, resulting in him being held out this weekend. With both him and Porter on the mend, as well as Elliott, Pittsburgh's secondary had thinned out rather quickly, though there's optimism regarding his potential return alongside Elliott.
Porter left in the first quarter against Baltimore with what was described as a calf injury against Baltimore. He later returned in the second half, though he then departed for good with a knee injury.
Skowronek tallied 25 yards on two receptions, both season highs, in the first quarter before being pulled with his injury and not returning for the remainder of the day versus the Ravens.
Fields sustained his injury on his only snap against Philadelphia, taking a late hit from safety Reed Blankenship that resulted in an unnecessary roughness penalty.
The Steelers' signal caller was inactive for the second time this year against Baltimore, with the initial instance coming in Week 8 versus the New York Giants. Fields did not participate in the lead-up to Pittsburgh's matchup with the Ravens, but is showing some progress early on during their short week.
