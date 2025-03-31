Steelers Keeping All QB Options Open
While the Pittsburgh Steelers stand a good chance of landing Aaron Rodgers this offseason, they're keeping all options open at quarterback as they traverse through the rest of the offseason.
At the annual league meetings, Pittsburgh general manager Omar Khan told reporters that the organization will consider all avenues through which they can upgrade at the position.
"I know you guys will ask about the QB position," Khan said. "I'll just say that we always go to training camp with four quarterbacks, and we have two under contract right now, so all options are on the table through free agency, trade or draft, obviously."
Pittsburgh has shown continued interest in Rodgers since free agency began, and have remained near the front of the line in terms of his suitors.
While a deal has yet to come together, the Steelers have to feel rather optimistic about their chances of bringing the four-time MVP onboard, particularly after hosting him on a March 21 visit that seemingly went well for all parties involved.
The New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings have both more or less bowed out of the running for Rodgers, leaving Pittsburgh as his most logical destination at this point.
In a world where he doesn't end up in the black and gold, however, the Steelers understand the need for contingency plans.
The lasting assumption has been that the franchise will select a signal caller at some point during the 2025 NFL Draft, though there's been little news on the trade front with the team.
If Rodgers does not end up in Pittsburgh though, perhaps its attention would turn towards adding another by making such a move who could compete with Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson to a lesser extent for the starting job in 2025.
Speaking broadly about trade possibilities across the board, Khan added that he has a good idea of the options available to them on the market.
"We kind of have a feel for what's out there and what other teams are thinking," Khan said. "Conversations happen here, they happen on the phone and start at the combine usually, so we have an idea of what's out there at this point."
As many would assume, Kirk Cousins with the Atlanta Falcons is the biggest names that comes to mind.
A trade would become more improbable if Rodgers were on the roster, but the Steelers aren't ruling anything out as of now.
