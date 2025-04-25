Steelers Owner Gives Promising Aaron Rodgers Update
The Pittsburgh Steelers have remained confident that Aaron Rodgers will ultimately sign with them in free agency, and a decision may be closer than it appears on the surface.
During an appearance on Steeler Nation Radio, team owner Art Rooney II seemed to insinuate that Rodgers has gave them signs that he's ready to join the team in the future and that the organization would like to have him for at least a portion of the offseason program.
"We're still kind of getting the same signals we've been getting recently that he does want to come here," Rooney said. "I do think we may get word soon obviously with things starting to crank up here with the offseason program, etc. If he's coming, would like to get him here soon for some of that."
While Pittsburgh undoubtedly would've liked to receive an official decision from Rodgers before the NFL Draft began, perhaps its choice to avoid selecting a quarterback thus far is an indication that it more or less knows the four-time MVP has committed to the team.
A resolution did not appear imminent as Rodgers discussed prioritizing his personal life and essentially gave the Steelers the OK to move on from him if need be during his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" last week.
Pittsburgh, however, has always profiled as his likeliest landing spot, even more so after it became clear the New York Giants or Minnesota Vikings wouldn't bring him in, and there hasn't been any sense of panic thus far despite how long the process has dragged out.
Rooney himself told reporters at the annual league meetings that the Steelers wouldn't wait forever for Rodgers to make his choice while also proclaiming his optimism that the team would get the job done, and it seems as though he'll get his wish in the near future.
