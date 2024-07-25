Steelers GM Hints at Cam Heyward Deal
PITTSBURGH -- After the first day of team activities at training camp, Pittsburgh Steelers' General Manager Omar Khan spoke to the media. After stating his excitement to be back in Latrobe, Pennsylvania for training camp again, Khan immediately got into business and started answering questions.
There are several expiring contracts that the Steelers are expected to figure out. One of the most important ones is defensive leader and veteran defensive lineman Cam Heyward. The team's first round pick in 2011 is entering the final year of his current deal and recovering from a major injury. At age-35, it would be fair to question if Heyward can still produce like he used to.
But according to Khan, there is plenty left in the tank. While addressing the media, the team's GM gave an encouraging outlook on Heyward's future in Pittsburgh and the NFL.
"I think Cam's got a lot of football left in him," he said. "I expect him to be here for years to come."
The next few weeks are a pivotal time for both sides. The Steelers historically get contract extensions hammered out during this time. If Heyward does sign a new deal with the team, it's likely to happen during training camp or prior to the regular season.
2023 was a difficult season for Heyward and injuries played a huge part. It was the first time he played less than 15 games since the 2016 season. The defense suffered without him anchoring the line, and it's clear the Steelers are relying on him to anchor the line again in 2024.
Omar Khan is great at saying a lot without giving away too much information. He described the next few weeks as an "active time" for the team, but failed to get into specifics regarding anyone's contract negotiations.
Without getting into the Heyward situation too deeply, Khan's words are optimistic. He respects the teams' longest tenured player and captain, but he also doubled down that the defensive lineman can still play at a high level.
This will play out more over training camp. To quote Omar Khan on whether a new deal will be finalized before the season begins:
"We'll see."
