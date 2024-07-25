Steelers Give Undrafted Rookie First Shot at CB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for a starting slot cornerback after the NFL announced they have suspended Cam Sutton for the first eight games of the regular season. And as they begin training camp, and their search for a Week 1 starter, they're testing out an undrafted rookie.
As the Steelers took the field for Day 1 of training camp at Saint Vincent College, undrafted rookie Beanie Bishop out of West Virginia was given the first shot to put his skills on display as a starter.
The defense started with DeShon Elliott moving from safety to the slot and Damontae Kazee filling the safety role. Elliott and Kazee have played in the slot before, and are options for the opening eight weeks if the team doesn't find another option.
Next was Bishop. The UDFA took the field with the first team defense more than any other slot candidate. A bit of a surprising name as an undrafted player in the draft class, Bishop signed with the Steelers and became an immediate option as their starting slot cornerback. Once they signed Sutton, that door closed, but was re-opened following the lengthy suspension.
The team is also working Josiah Scott, Nate Meadors, Thomas Graham and Anthony Averett in the slot. It's expected that all of the candidates will get an opportunity to work with the first team throughout training camp before the Steelers decide on their top option. Elliott will likely remain in rotation throughout camp and they try to utilize their three safety looks in replacing Sutton.
While there are a lot of practices in front of them, and changes are imminent during training camp, the team giving Bishop the first shot at showcasing himself with the ones is significant. Now, it's about him doing enough to remain their first option.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more