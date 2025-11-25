Steelers Lose Starting OT After Neck Injury

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers head into one of their most important games of the season without one of their starting offensive lineman.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced that offensive tackle Broderick Jones won't play in the Week 13 matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium with a neck injury.

How Jones Suffered This Injury

Jones suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the 31-28 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Week 12.

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph dealt with a collapsing pocket and threw the ball to an open receiver, with Jones in front protecting him.

Jones attempted to block Bears defensive lineman Dominique Robinson, who jumped in the air and came down with his hands on the back of Jones' head.

This caused pain to Jones, who went down and received medical treatment, before leaving the game with the neck injury.

Jones' Season/Tenure with the Steelers So Far

Jones has started all 11 games so far this season with the Steelers, marking his third year with the franchise, after they took him with the 14th overall pick out of Georgia in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers place kicker Chris Boswell (9) celebrates a filed goal with offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

He has remained healthy throughout his NFL career, playing in all 17 regular season games as a rookie in 2023 and again in 2024, with this serving as the first game he's missed in his career. He started 11 games as a rookie and then 16 games last season at right tackle.

Jones has had his struggles this season and in his career, but the Steelers have faith that he'll develop into a franchise offensive tackle, capable of performing on both sides of the offensive line.

Who Replaces Jones at Left Tackle?

Calvin Anderson came in for Jones during the defeat to the Bears and is in line for his first start at left tackle for the Steelers in 2025.

He has played in eight games this season on special teams, along with 23 snaps at left tackle following Jones injury.

Jul 23, 2025; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Calvin Anderson arrives to training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Anderson is in his second season with the Steelers after he signed on Sept. 27, 2024, which turned into a two-year deal this offseason. He played in four games and just 12 snaps on offense last season, including nine snaps in the road win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4.

He previously spent the 2023 season with the New England Patriots, playing five games and starting two contests.

Anderson was undrafted out of Texas and eventually got playing time with the Denver Broncos, with 12 starts in 41 games over three seasons from 2020-22.

