Steelers Get Good News on George Pickens Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers came into the weekend with two injuries. One being defensive tackle Montravius Adams, who will wait another week for his possible return from Injured Reserve due to a knee injury. The other was superstar wide receiver George Pickens, who suffered a hamstring injury late in the practice week, and was listed as questionable on the team's final injury report.
The loss of Pickens would be significant for the Steelers, as their leading receiver has become a clear force within the offense and Russell Wilson's favorite target. While it's still not 100% that he will play, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Pickens is expected to go for the Steelers against the Cleveland Browns. He'll test his hamstring once more before the game to determine the final outcome.
Pickens popped up on the injury report Friday as a surprise. The late injury tag usually indicated he suffered the injury on that day.
If for some reason Pickens is unable to play, the Steelers would turn to Calvin Austin as their leading receiver, with Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek behind him. This would be a prime opportunity for newly-added Mike Williams to make his impact on the offense after catching just one pass in his debut and not catching anything since.
The Steelers will announce their official inactives roughly 90 minutes before kickoff.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!