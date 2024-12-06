Myles Garrett Walks Back Steelers' T.J. Watt Joke
PITTSBURGH -- Leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers eventual loss in Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns, Myles Garret reopened an old argument that festered at the end of last season.
Garrett was awarded a controversial Defensive Player of The Year award last season over T.J. Watt, a decision that was heavily criticized by Steelers fans at length.
In the leadup to the 24-19 loss, Garrett said that Watt shouldn't care about Garrett winning the award over him.
Now, Garrett has decided to clarify his comments ahead of their rematch this weekend. In a video available on the Browns social media, Garrett spoke at length about the situation.
"Like, it was a joke when I said I'd make him apologize," Garrett said. "The games against the Steelers are personal 'cause they're the rivalry games. Everyone in the division is a personal game, whether it's the battle of Ohio, whether it's the Ravens, whoever it is you have to create, add motivation 'cause it means more to the organization, it means more to the fans, and ultimately it means more to the players and all that stuff, all that history of that tradition, it gets funneled into you over time. So, I don't take anything from that situation. I have a lot of respect for T.J., what he does and how talented he is. But our teams are matched up, and I wanna be the best player on the field, just like he does. So I look forward to doing that."
One important aspect that Garrett did point out in his initial comments is that they do not play directly against each other, as they both play defense. That being said, it doesn't mean Garrett needed to bring up the award in the first place ahead of their previous matchup. Watt and the Steelers will try to settle the score in their second game this year.
