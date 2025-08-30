Steelers Hire Analytics Expert to Staff
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding to their front office staff, bringing in another football analytics member to their team before the start of the 2025 regular season. According to ESPN's Seth Walder, the Steelers have hired Krithi Chandrakasan for a football research role.
Chandrakasan comes from Chicago were he worked as a the Bears' Director of Football Analytics. Prior to his time with the Bears, he worked for the Kansa City Chiefs.
The Steelers have joined all 31 other NFL teams, beginning to adapt more football analytics into their front offices. While Pittsburgh and members like head coach Mike Tomlin have made it known that they aren't all-in on leaning toward the analytical side, they are open to the approach and the help it can provide the organization.
In years past, former general manager Kevin Colbert believed analytics were overused, but Omar Khan seems to have a different approach.
"I do," Colbert once said about the use of analytics. "At the end of my career with the Steelers, obviously it came into play, and I used to encourage our younger scouts and say, 'Keep me up to date. Tell me what I'm missing.'"
Chandrakasan is one of the premiere football analytic people in the NFL, being part of the Bears' War Room during the 2025 NFL Draft. In Kansas City, he worked his way up the ladder, joining the team in 2019 as a data analyst and being promoted every offseason after, going to data scientist and eventually senior data scientist.
The Steelers will look to incorporate more analytics into their gameplan, hoping to gain an edge in tight situations as they begin to evolve.
This offseason, the franchise has done things a little different than in years past, being more aggressive with their pursuit of bigger names, and making blockbuster trades for players like Jalen Ramsey and DK Metcalf.
Now, they're bringing those adjustments to their front office in hopes of attacking the 2025 campaign head on with their best opportunity possible.
