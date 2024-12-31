Steelers Host Rookie QB for Tryout
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted a number of players prior to their Week 18 preparation for the Cincinnati Bengals, including rookie quarterback Zack Annexstad, according to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson.
Annexstad finished his college career at Illinois State after spending his first three seasons at Minnesota. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound passer kicked off his college career early, winning the starting job as a true freshman and playing seven games before suffering an injury. He then missed the entire 2019 season with a foot injury, losing the starting job to Tanner Morgan, who spent last summer with Pittsburgh.
He then spent two seasons with Illinois State, throwing for 3,547 yards, 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft but signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and spent the summer. He was released in August and has been a free agent since.
The Steelers could look at Annexstad as insurance down the stretch. With Justin Fields dealing with an abdominal injury, Pittsburgh will need to have some familiarity with outside options, having a backup plan in case anything were to happen during the postseason.
The team also worked out Gunner Britton, Ahmaraean Brown, Matt Farniok, Garret Greenfield, Lideatrick Griffin, Tre'Shaun Harrison, Alec Lindstrom and Cole Spencer.
