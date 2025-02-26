Steelers Get Shot at Packers Star, Trade Coming?
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a wide assortment of quality cornerbacks available to them in free agency this offseason, though the trade market may bear the best fruit.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Green Bay Packers have engaged in trade talks surrounding Jaire Alexander and aren't closed off to the idea of dealing him for the right package.
With Donte Jackson on the verge of hitting the open market, Joey Porter Jr. is just about the only known commodity left amongst Pittsburgh's corners.
Cory Trice Jr. offers tantalizing upside, but he remains an unfinished product after appearing in just six games this past season while also missing the entirety of his rookie campaign due to an ACL injury.
An undrafted free agent, Beanie Bishop Jr. had a few standout moments in his first NFL season for the Steelers as their primary nickelback. The West Virginia product was usurped by Cam Sutton towards the end of the season, however, and thus can't be pencilled in as a reliable option in 2025.
All of that is to say that Pittsburgh desperately needs an established veteran that can step in alongside Porter and form a formidable duo in the secondary.
Alexander has suited up for just 14 contests over the past two campaigns due to a multitude of injuries, but that may play in the Steelers' favor from an acquisition cost perspective.
The 28-year-old is still one of the league's top shutdown corners when on the field, and while his health is a concern, it's a gamble worth taking if Pittsburgh wouldn't have to part with a first-round pick.
Over the course of his seven-year career, Alexander has racked up 12 interceptions and 70 passes defended while allowing 244 receptions on 413 targets in coverage, per Pro Football Focus.
Once the highest-paid corner in NFL history, he has two years left on his current deal. Though there's no guaranteed salary remaining, Alexander will account for a $24.956 million cap hit in 2025 that jumps up to $27.376 million in 2026.
It's not hard to understand why the Packers may want to get out from under that monetary commitment. They'd save just over $17 million if they were to trade Alexander with a post-June 1 designation, in which case the Steelers could get involved.
Some of the shine was worn off, but Alexander's prior accomplishments can't be ignored. He's a No. 1 corner who has the capacity to elevate a defense to new heights, and Pittsburgh should seriously consider pursuing the two-time Pro Bowler if it's comfortable with what it would take to obtain him.
