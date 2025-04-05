Steelers Ideal First Two NFL Draft Picks
On Thursday, Chad Reuter of NFL.com released a report indicating what the ideal first two draft selections would look like for each team across the league, including an advantageous projected pair picked up by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Of course, this hypothetical outcome is generated through a first-round pick followed by third-round selection as the DK Metcalf trade saw Pittsburgh’s original second pick shipped off to the Pacific Northwest.
On SI lists NFL.com’s two projected picks, and puts together the significance of each if, hypothetically, the Steelers were to end up with one or the other of both.
Round 1, Pick 21
- Running Back Omarion Hampton (North Carolina)
The need to address this position is obvious. If the decision-makers called for prioritize a running back from the outset of the draft, many would find Omarion Hampton obvious, too. There seems to be a lot of support around the notion that he’s comfortably the most valuable ‘back not named Ashton Jeanty.
When it comes to the physical and athletic angles, Hampton has a fantastic and well-rounded blend of size, power, and versatility. This is important now that Najee Harris is on the west coast.
The Steelers could use a multi-tool running back with the power and durability to take on a heavy workload, including softening up the interior of the defense. Hampton absolutely provides that, a 220-pounder without an extensive injury history.
Hampton is a consistent, reliable, and crafty player when he’s an option on passing downs. He’s an eager and very capable pass blocker, he’s a ‘back built on power but has the quick-triggered acceleration and the pure speed to break off big plays.
Yeah, he’s the running back Pittsburgh needs.
Round 3, Pick 83
- Quarterback Kyle McCord (Syracuse)
All things considered, through the weeks (that felt like years) of rumors, encouraging news quickly evaporating into no news, frustrations, and disappointments Steelers fans have endured, Kyle McCord represents a strong pickup at the most important position in football. for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Round Three.
McCord is built like a franchise quarterback, a strapping young guy at 6-foot-3 and around 220 pounds. With the physical tools in place, what makes McCord a potential Day Two selection is his overall Football IQ and certain tendencies that can’t entirely be taught.
“Just wrapped on our third ‘Gruden’s QB Class’ with Kyle McCord,” Jon Gruden’s X post read on March 23. “God, I love this guy! Doesn’t only have a rifle of a right arm but he’s exactly the kind of mind I want under center… look out for #6!”
Before leaving for Columbus where he’d learn to manage and lead Ryan Day’s highly sophisticated offense, McCord starred in one of the country’s most demanding and challenging prep football settings in Philadelphia’s St. Joseph’s Prep. He faced the best in-state like La Salle College where Abdul Carter dominated, and many of the top squads from outside the state, including St. Peter’s Prep (NJ) where Minkah Fitzpatrick came from, Maryland powerhouse Good Counsel and it’s NFL-packed alumni list, including Stefon Diggs.
From St. Joseph’s Prep to Ohio State, McCord came up in the game coached by the best, surrounded by the best in his offense, and went toe-to-toe with the best under the lights on Fridays before leading the Buckeyes in 2023, and Syracuse in 2024 on Saturdays. He may not have high-end mobility but he isn’t lacking in that area. Beyond that, he’s accurate, he takes care of the football, and he’s a particularly bright, battle-tested young man who can lead.
