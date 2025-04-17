Steelers Insider Offers Solution to T.J. Watt Problem
The Pittsburgh Steelers and star edge rusher T.J. Watt don't appear close in talks on an extension, calling into question his future with the team.
The two sides are more likely to eventually hammer out a deal than for a trade to materialize, but the situation is shaky nonetheless.
With that said, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo drew up the details of a contract that he believes would get the job done and keep Watt with the Steelers long-term while also providing an out in the final years of the pact.
"Extend him," Fittipaldo wrote in a recent Steelers chat. "Give him $90 or $92 million full guarantees and structure the deal in such a way that it's easy to get out of in Year 4 or 5."
The edge rusher market has exploded this offseason, with Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns setting the standard on a four-year, $160 million contract that includes $123.596 million in guarantees.
Considering the Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby (three years, $106.5 million) and the Houston Texans' Danielle Hunter (one year, $35.6 million) landing their own lucrative extensions as well, Watt's price tag has risen significantly.
Fittipaldo's proposal would leave Watt lagging behind Garrett in total guaranteed money, though he'd be in the same range as Crosby at $91.5 million.
After a fan mentioned that the Steelers have pair of quality outside linebackers alongside Watt in Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig, Fittipaldo pointed out that the former's presence has contributed to the group's overall success and that the latter two may not perform at the same level without him.
"Agree, but Watt makes HIghsmith and Herbig much better," Fittipaldo wrote. "And are we convinced Herbig could be a full-time starter at his size? And are we sure Highsmith getting six sacks a year would be enough if they dealt Watt? I say no."
There's seemingly still a ways to go in this saga, though it's hard to imagine a world in which Pittsburgh lets Watt leave.
It's a bit daunting to hand him a potentially record-setting contract at 30-years-old, especially when taking into account that his production tapered off to an extent last season, but he means more to the Steelers than any other team.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!