First Look: Steelers WR Training For Comeback Season
Roman Wilson did not make an impact for the Pittsburgh Steelers as a rookie last season, but he's looking for that to change in 2025.
In an Instagram reel posted by Rashard Davis (@sweetfeet6_) on Instagram, who is a former NFL receiver and current trainer, Wilson was seen working on his "reactive momvements".
Wilson had a triumphant career at the University of Michigan, where he won the national title in 2023 and logged 1,707 yards to go alongside seven touchdowns and 107 catches in 46 games before the Steelers selected him in the third round of last year's NFL Draft.
He was the only notable addition to the team's receiver room last offseason despite their best efforts to acquire a star such as Brandon Aiyuk from the San Francisco 49ers and thus had relatively high expectations attached to him.
Unfortunately, however, Wilson sprained his ankle at the beginning of training camp and did not appear in a preseason game while remaining sidelined through Week 2 as a result.
He began registering as a full participant in Pittsburgh's practices ahead of Week 3, but head coach Mike Tomlin and the team's brass didn't see enough from Wilson to have him active until Week 6.
In that contest, which was against the Las Vegas Raiders on the road, the 23-year-old logged just five snaps and did not record a single stat.
Wilson later sustained a hamstring ailment that kept him out for Week 7 and led to his placement on the reserve/injured list ahead of Week 8, effectively ending his year.
The Steelers may look to add another receiver in this year's draft, and Calvin Austin III certainly has the upper hand on him in the slot as of now, but Wilson possesses the necessary talent to change the narrative surrounding him this summer and into next season.
