Steelers Insider Reveals When Aaron Rodgers Will Sign
As the Pittsburgh Steelers' pursuit of Aaron Rodgers closes in on the two-month mark, one insider believes he's going to sign with the team in the near future.
Appearing on 93.7 The Fan on Monday, Steelers insider Mark Kaboly shared his belief that Rodgers will put pen to paper before the team begins mandatory mini camp, which runs from June 10 to June 12.
Kaboly also estimated he could sign any time from May 25 to June 10, as organized team activities (OTAs) officially commence on May 27 and conclude on June 5.
He echoed that same sentiment in his Twitter mailbag on April 30 while being asked when Rodgers is "coming home".
"I assume you mean Pittsburgh when you say “home," Kaboly wrote. "I am glad you are finally listening to what I’ve said for two months now (I forgive you). I say May 22, but definitely before OTAs start on May 27."
Pittsburgh has long profiled as the four-time MVP's likeliest landing spot, which is why some around the league have been frustrated by his lack of decisiveness in making a timely decision.
Rodgers made it clear during an April 21 appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show", however, that his personal life was taking precedent and that there was no deadline to make a decision.
The Steelers opted against selecting a quarterback early in the 2025 NFL Draft, instead waiting until the sixth round to take Ohio State's Will Howard, which could be taken as a sign that they're confident Rodgers will eventually join the team.
Kaboly added that Pittsburgh won't end its chase of Rodgers even if the situation were to inexplicably drag on until training camp begins in late July, as the organization more or less has a good understanding of where his mind is at.
"They aren’t going to shut it down concerning Rodgers because they pretty much know what’s going to happen," Kaboly wrote. "If they have to wait until the opening of training camp, then so be it. They will never officially say they are out, even if it (somehow) gets to a point where they aren’t interested anymore."
If Rodgers goes forth and signs with the Steelers as many expect him to, the team can then move forward with the rest of their offseason and ramp up preparations for what will be a consequential 2025 campaign.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!