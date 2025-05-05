Will Howard Drawing Comparisons to Former Steelers QB
Quarterback Will Howard, the Pittsburgh Steelers' sixth-round pick out of Ohio State, has already generated considerable buzz around the team's fan base.
Though it's unfair to reasonably expect Howard to emerge as a franchise-level signal caller, with comparisons likening him to reigning MVP Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills becoming increasingly common, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Brian Batko does believe he'll have a chance to develop with less pressure given where he was selected.
Furthermore, Batko compared Howard to Steelers 2022 first-rounder Kenny Pickett, who never quite lived up to the billing after a prolific career at the neighboring University of Pittsburgh.
"Let's not get carried away here with some of the comparisons," Batko said on the North Shore Drive podcast. "... Let's not do that to Will Howard. He's a nice player. I think he did get better as the season went along. I'll throw another player out at you, and fans might not want to hear this ... Will Howard kind of reminds me of Kenny Pickett without the first-round pressure and expectations ...
"Both guys, the arm talent was not elite by any stretch. But they had that chip on their shoulder, underdog mentality, and an edge to them and an obsession with football that could be the reason they work out. It's just that Will Howard is a sixth-round pick instead of a first-round pick."
Howard showcased his impressive athleticism and arm talent at times throughout Ohio State's run to the national title this past season, which is a major source of the hype currently surrounding him.
He's also incredibly experienced, as he started 27 games for Kansas State and threw for 5,768 yards there before transferring to the Buckeyes ahead of the 2024 campaign, but there's a reason why he didn't fly off the board until the tail end of the draft.
Like Batko said though, Howard should be able to develop in a low-stress environment as Pittsburgh's No. 3 quarterback behind Mason Rudolph and perhaps even Aaron Rodgers if he were to sign with the team.
Pickett, on the other hand, faced quite a bit of scrutiny and was placed under a microscrope immediately upon joining the Steelers after finishing third in Heisman Trophy voting at Pitt as a senior in 2021.
His first start came in Week 5 of his rookie season, and he simply never found his footing within Pittsburgh's offense. Pickett was eventually traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in March 2024, winning the Super Bowl there as Jalen Hurts' backup, before once again being dealt this offseason to the Cleveland Browns.
There's certainly some similarities between Pickett and Howard even if it isn't a one-to-one comparison, and it'll be interesting to see the latter's career trajectory with the Steelers in contrast to the former's.
