Jon Gruden Bashes Steelers QB Drama
Quarterback has been a hot topic of discussion in Pittsburgh Steelers circles over the past two offseasons in particular, though it's ratcheted up to a new level during their ongoing pursuit of Aaron Rodgers in free agency.
With the 41-year-old remaining unsigned, former NFL head coach Jon Gruden voiced his concerns regarding the Steelers' approach to the position during an appearance on the "Pardon My Take" podcast.
"They got one quarterback on the roster," Gruden said. "I don't know what they're doing. Maybe Aaron Rodgers, like he's going to solve all your problems. It sounds great, but two years ago, he was out for the year. And last year, I think he had his hands on the ball inside the two-minute drill five times with a chance to win and didn't get it done."
Gruden made his remarks before Pittsburgh selected Ohio State's Will Howard, who he's a noted fan of, on Day 3 of the NFL Draft, so perhaps his stance on the matter has shifted in the aftermath of that move.
Regardless, it would come as somewhat of a surprise if Howard were to factor heavily into the Steelers' plans in 2025. Rodgers appears to remain their No. 1 priority at the moment, and though he has yet to officially join the team, there's signs pointing towards that partnership likely becoming official in the near future.
The four-time MVP endured a tumultuous 2024 campaign with the New York Jets as they finished 5-11 and dealt with some off-field drama, but he still threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Pittsburgh also brought back Mason Rudolph on a two-year deal after he spent last season with the Tennessee Titans, securing a high-floor veteran who is familiar with the organization and can start games if absolutely necessary.
Even when considering those facts, however, Gruden was surprised the Steelers did not pick a signal caller in the first round of the draft.
"I don't know what Pittsburgh's doing at quarterback," Gruden said. "I was kinda shocked they didn't take a quarterback at No. 21."
Nobody foresaw Shedeur Sanders dropping into the fifth round, so perhaps Gruden would've changed his tone if he knew that would happen, but his general feelings on the Steelers' direction at the position still shone through.
There's definitely reasons to be optimistic about how Pittsburgh has conducted itself, however, as it now has a developmental prospect in Howard and an experienced backup in Rudolph while it awaits word from Rodgers, but that may not be enough to sway Gruden's opinion on the matter.
