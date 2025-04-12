Steelers Had Interest in Browns New QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers saw a veteran quarterback they held interest in head elsewhere while remaining in a holding pattern with Aaron Rodgers.
Amidst the news that Joe Flacco signed a one-year deal worth up to $13 million with the Cleveland Browns, ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed that both the Steelers and Minnesota Vikings had conversations with the 40-year-old this offseason.
The timing of Pittsburgh's talks with Flacco is unknown, though it's logical to assume that they happened before the team brought back Mason Rudolph on a two-year deal.
Flacco is a solid bridge option behind center, as he threw for 1,761 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions with the Indianapolis Colts in 2024, but adding him would've made little sense for the Steelers unless Rodgers made it clear that he wouldn't be joining them.
The Browns, who acquired former Pittsburgh first-round pick Kenny Pickett from the Philadelphia Eagles last month, are now reuniting with Flacco after he helped guide them to the playoffs in 2023 while winning the Comeback Player of the Year Award in the process.
He'll likely compete with Pickett for the starting role, and while Cleveland doesn't appear inclined to select a signal caller with the No. 2 overall pick, it could target someone like Alabama's Jalen Milroe later on in the draft who has the potential to rise up the depth chart in short order.
The Steelers remain the most probable landing spot for Rodgers, and there's no reason to panic about the lack of a decision just yet.
The organization is evaluating other quarterback options through the draft though, with their decision to host Colorado's Shedeur Sanders on a top-30 visit representing their most notable undertaking in that regard.
Flacco signing with the Browns isn't a particularly notable development for Pittsburgh as of now, but it could become one if Rodgers does not end up in the black and gold considering there aren't a ton of other experienced veterans available at the moment.
