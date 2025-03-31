Kenny Pickett Could Get Revenge Shot Against Steelers
PALM BEACH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will meet Kenny Pickett twice this season as a new member of the Cleveland Browns. But the ownership group in Cleveland's latest words leave you wondering if Pickett is going to get a shot at revenge against the team that draft him.
Pickett's time in Pittsburgh didn't end on great terms. The team signed Russell Wilson, which sparked a trade request by Pickett. Upon his departure, fans turned quickly, marking the former first-round pick as an enemy after he was shipped to the Philadelphia Eagles.
After a year in Philadelphia, Pickett was traded to the Browns. At the time, it was assumed that he'd be the backup to either a rookie quarterback or a name like Russell Wilson, who could've signed. Well, Wilson is in New York with the Giants, and the team may be looking for a new veteran presence after Deshaun Watson.
Browns owners Dee and Jim Haslem made their thoughts on Watson known, and it doesn't look good for the veteran. After trading multiple first-round picks and signing Watson to a fully-guaranteed contract, Watson is set to miss the 2025 season with a torn Achilles.
And the Haslems aren't optimistic about his future.
Speaking with media at the NFL League Meetings, Jim Haslem said the Watson trade was a "swing and miss," according to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot. And that fans should hold him and Dee accountable.
You've got to guess that means the end of Watson in Cleveland. It could mean a name like Shedeur Sanders is coming in with the second-overall pick, but right now, Pickett feels like the veteran that could fill the starting role.
Pickett hasn't gotten a chance to take on the Steelers as a starter yet. The Eagles beat the Steelers last season, but Pickett was behind Jalen Hurts.
Now, he might get that opportunity. And in the AFC North, it could decide who makes the playoffs, who wins the division, and of course, who holds bragging rights that season.
