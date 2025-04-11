Steelers Lose Another QB Option to Browns
PITTSBURGH -- The search for the Pittsburgh Steelers' next starting quarterback continues as the 2025 NFL Draft approaches. Mason Rudolph is under contract, speculation continues to build around Aaron Rodgers' decision, and they just met with Colorado Buffaloes QB Shadeur Sanders. While the position room still needs to be filled out, one option is heading to the Cleveland Browns.
Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, who some had named as a potential option for the Steelers, is returning to the Browns. He signed a one-year contract loaded with bonus incentives. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, his deal could be worth up to $13 million.
Flacco's previous stint with Cleveland was a resounding success. During the 2023 campaign, he threw for 1,616 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions en route to the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year Award.
Last season, Flacco played in eight games with the Indianapolis Colts. The 40-year-old was solid again, throwing for another 12 touchdowns and 1,761 yards.
Flacco has continued to impress as his career's progressed. A former first-round pick of the Baltimore Raves, he won a Super Bowl with the organization in 2012 and was named the Super Bowl MVP. He's accumulated over 45,000 passing yards and 257 passing touchdowns.
With another quarterback off the market, the situation grows murkier in Pittsburgh. The remaining free agent class is unimpressive, putting all of their eggs in Rodgers' basket. Even that is an underwhelming option, as the 41-year-old gun slinger is coming off of a 5-12 season with the New York Jets.
Whatever way the Steelers end up going, they are in a difficult circumstance. They are putting their championship hopes in an unproven veteran, or a 41-year-old QB on his last leg, or a rookie signal-caller. Flacco was not an answer at the position, but the Steelers now have lost out on another option at quarterback.
