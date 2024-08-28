Report: Steelers OL Suffers Pec Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may not have an important piece of their offensive line for the season opener, as Isaac Seumalo left practice with an injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
It is reportedly an apparent pectoral injury, which leads to pain in the upper chest and arms. Seumalo is undergoing tests that will determine how severe this injury really is, according to Schefter. The Steelers are set to take on the Atlanta Falcons in nearly two weeks.
Seumalo played college football for Oregon State for three seasons from 2012-15, receiving Freshman All-American honors in 2012 and finished Second Team All-Pac 12 in 2013.
He redshirted in 2014 due to a foot injury he suffered late in 2013 and would come back in 2015, starting all 12 games, with nine starts at right guard and then three starts at left tackle.
The Philadelphia Eagles took Seumalo with the No. 79 overall pick in the Third Round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
He played seven seasons with the Eagles through 2022, playing in 81 games and starting 60 of them at guard. He played in 100% of snaps in the 2019 season, starting all 16 games.
Seumalo dealt with injuires in the 2020 and 2021 season. He played in just nine games in 2020 after dealing with a knee injury and just three games in 2021 after suffering a Lisfranc injury.
He did start every game in 2022 for the Eagles, as they made it back to the Super Bowl that season, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Seumalo signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Steelers on March 18, 2023 and he started all 17 games for the franchise last season.
He suffered a pectoral injury earlier in Philadelphia in 2018, missing the final three games of the season after starting the previous nine.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.