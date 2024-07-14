Former Steelers WR Jacoby Jones Dead at 40
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers kick return specialist and Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl Champion Jacoby Jones has passed away at the age of 40, according to multiple reports.
Jones died overnight in his sleep. At the time of the report, no cause of death was determined, according to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson.
Jones played for the Steelers in 2015, starting four of his 13 games played for the team. He returned nine punts for 220 yards.
Pittsburgh knew Jones better for their rivalry matchups against the Ravens. Jones was constantly a menace for the Steelers, spending three years in Baltimore and returning 86 kicks for 853 yards and 101 punts for 3,037 yards. He scored five touchdowns during his time as the Ravens special teams ace. He also caught three scores.
Jones began his playing career with the Houston Texans, spending his first five seasons with them and returning 64 punts for 1,490 and a touchdown. He also finished his time with Houston with 127 receptions for 1,714 yards and 11 touchdowns.
This is a developing story. Steelers OnSI will continue to provide updates to Jones's death as mroe information becomes available. The team at Steelers OnSI sends their condolences to Jones's family and loved ones.
