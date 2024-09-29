Steelers OL Leaves Game With Ankle Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have had terrible injury luck to begin the 2024 season. First it was starting center Nate Herbig going down with a pectoral injury, forcing him out for the year. Then it was veteran left guard Isaac Seumalo, who has yet to play a game for the team so far as he recovers from an injury. Without two key linemen available, the team was relying on right guard James Daniels to anchor the offensive front that has two rookies playing on it.
Unfortunately for the Steelers, the run of injuries is continuing for their offensive line. During the team's week four matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, Daniels left the game early in the first quarter. While he was able to get up under his own power and limp off the field, he was replaced by swing lineman Spencer Anderson.
After being briefly evaluated, the Steelers' RG has an ankle injury and is questionable to return to the game.
This is Daniels' seventh season in the NFL and his third with the Steelers. Since arriving in Pittsburgh, he's been one of the team's best and most experienced offensive linemen. He's started 17 and 15 games in his previous two seasons with the Steelers, often standing out as the lone bright spot on a weak position group.
Daniels is playing in the final season of his current contract with the Steelers. It is speculated that he may sign elsewhere in free agency after the season. He could command a huge contract on the open market, and with the team drafting guard Mason McCormick this year, they may already have a replacement on the roster.
This is an ongoing situation. Any injury news or updates will be reported by the Steelers OnSI team as made available.
