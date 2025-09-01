Steelers Show Clear Interest in College QBs
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers spent the weekend beginning their scouting for the 2026 NFL Draft, and had a clear position of interest with some of the class's top prospects. After making headlines for attending the Texas versus Ohio State game, the team sent their scouting department to a number of big-name programs, all with potential first-round quarterbacks.
The Steelers had scouts in attendance for the LSU versus Clemson, Arizona State versus Northern Arizona, South Carolina versus Virginia Tech and Miamie versus Notre Dame matchups. During which, they say numerous top prospects like Garrett Nussmeier, Cade Klubnik, LaNorris Sellers, Sam Leavitt, Arch Manning and Carson Beck.
The Steelers aren't getting over excited about the potential of next year's draft class, but are aware of the situation they could be presented with. The team has Aaron Rodgers under contract for the 2025 season, and only selected Will Howard in the 2025 NFL Draft with their sixth-round pick.
Next year, they're expected to move up and try to land their next attempt at a franchise passer. Right now, they like the class in front of them, and got a good look at some of the biggest names that could be on the board.
"There’s some guys that are really talented coming out. There’s guys that can probably put it into a pocket. There’s guys that can put it into a pocket and win on the run. They have the skills as well. I don’t want to get too much into it right now," assistant general manager Andy Weidl said about the class. "Whether they all come out, we’ll find out. We’ll do our work. We do it every year. We’ve got a great group of scouts. We’ve got continuity. This year is the first time. Last year and this year, we’ve been in the same group together. We’re expecting big things. We’ve talked about it."
They've been mocked to a number of names, with their most recent being John Mateer out of Oklahoma. But the board will switch nearly 50 times in the next few months, leaving all the potential first-round options as possibilities.
So, with the college football season underway, they're getting an early start on who looks good.
