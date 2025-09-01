Steelers Sign Starting RB to Two-Year Extension
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are keeping running back Jaylen Warren around beyond the 2025 season, inking the former undrafted free agent to a two-year contract extension, Warrens' agent announced.
Warren came into the league as a undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma State, signing with the Steelers for the summer. He beat out other undrafted rookies and found himself on the 53-man roster, ahead of veterans such as Anthony McFarland and Benny Snell Jr.
Now, Warren is staying. After the team picked up a tender on him this offseason, they're signing him for another two years.
Warren took over as the Steelers starting running back this season after the team let former first-round pick Najee Harris sign with the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency. In his three NFL seasons, Warren has rushed for 1,674 yards and six touchdowns, with 894 receiving yards.
Last season, he rushed for 511 yards and a touchdown in 15 games.
The Steelers added another runner to their backfield this offseason, drafting Kaleb Johnson out of Iowa with their third-round pick. Johnson and Kenneth Gainwell are expected to backup Warren this season, with Johnson being viewed as a key piece to the team's future.
Now, they may have their top two runners for years to come. With Warren signing a two-year deal, he'll remain on the roster through the 2027 season. The team likely views he and Johnson as their one-two punch as Johnson continues to develop.
Warren took the league by storm with his quickness and big play ability, but also for the other attributes he excells at. He remains one of the best pass blockers in the NFL, and can be a reliable set of hands as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. For his size, he's also able to be a physical runner, working as three-down back in Pittsburgh's offense.
