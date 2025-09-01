Steelers Mocked QB Explodes in Week 1
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to have plenty of choices during the 2026 NFL Draft when it comes to the quarterback position. After waiting until the sixth round to select Will Howard this spring, the outlook is that they'll be ready to move up for their choice of passer next offseason.
With the opening weekend of college football behind them, the results were heavily in Pittsburgh's favor. The team got to watch all of the top options, with one they're projected to land having the best performance of any.
Steelers Projected to Land John Mateer
In CBS Sports' latest mock draft, the Steelers use the 13th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to select Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer. Mateer, a transfer from Washington State, led the nation in passing yards and touchdowns in 2024 and is viewed as a top-five passer in next year's class.
"John Mateer has arguably the best arm talent in the entire draft class and goes to a division in the AFC North where that's a necessity. He showed growth in his first season as a starter and now has a chance to blow up in his first season with the Sooners after transferring from Washington State," CBS Sports writes.
Mateer Impresses in Week 1
Of all the quarterbacks who played and impressed in Week 1 of the college football season, Mateer was the top of the list. The Oklahoma transfer led the Sooners to a 35-3 win over Illinois State. Yes, their opponent wasn't the LSU-Clemson or Texas-Ohio State matchup Arch Manning, Garret Nussmeier, or Cade Klubnik endured, but the results spoke for themselves.
Mateer finished with 30 completions in 37 pass attempts, throwing three touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed seven times for 24 yards and a touchdown.
Mateer could quickly find himself climbing up draft boards, but for now, the Steelers will enjoy watching him earn his place in next year's draft while hoping he remains the middle-line option they can land with their pick.
Chances are, Pittsburgh will need to move up in the 2026 draft to add a quarterback. They should be able to get somewhere between picks five and 15, which is where they'll hope Mateer sits. Especially after Week 1.
