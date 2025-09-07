Steelers, Jets Will Make NFL History in Week 1
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets are set to make NFL history as they square off in Week 1 at MetLife Stadium. The matchup features a revenge game for both quarterbacks, as Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields meet to take on the teams they played - and started for - last season.
It also marks ahistoric game for the NFL. With Rodgers taking on the Jets and Fields taking on the Steelers, this game will be the first time in league history that the two starting quarterbacks in Week 1 meet after starting for the opposite team in Week 1 the previous season.
Fields was the Steelers' Week 1 started in 2024 after Russell Wilson suffered a calf injury in training camp and then aggravated it during the practice week. Fields went on to start six games, going 4-2 during that run, but then being benched for Wilson once the Super Bowl champion was healthy.
"It's no storyline for me," Fields said. "It's ball for me. So, I'll let you guys kind of handle the storylines, the news lines and stuff like that. In the locker room, we just keep it straight ball."
Rodgers signed a three-year deal with the Jets but only lasted two years before the team decided to make a change. After the 2024 season, they hired Aaron Glenn as their head coach and released Rodgers, allowing him to join the Steelers for the 2025 season.
"Probably nowhere near where it might be made out," Rodgers said on Mad Dog Radio. "A lot has changed over there, coaching staff-wise, player-wise. Obviously, I have friendships over there, but it’s one game out of 17, and at 5 o’clock Eastern on that Sunday, it’s only going to be on to the next game. So that’s just the way it is."
Whoever wins this game will also become the first quarterback in NFL history to beat the team they started Week 1 the year prior in Week 1 of the current season. So, while the revenge element of the game may not hold much ground to either team, being on the right side of history and starting the year off 1-0 might.
