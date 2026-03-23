Former Steelers QB Justin Fields Could Make NFL History in 2026

PITTSBURGH — A former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback can mark out a unique place in NFL history during the 2026 NFL season.

As a member of the Steelers in 2024, Justin Fields was one of the most intriguing storylines. He opened the season as the starter for six games, leading Pittsburgh to a 4-2 record before ceding the starting job to Russell Wilson for the remainder of the campaign. He parlayed that into a two-year, $40 million deal with the New York Jets. One season later, Fields is now a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

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While he’s set to be the backup to Patrick Mahomes, Fields might be the man under center when the Chiefs open their 2026 regular season. Mahomes continues his rehabilitation from a torn ACL, and he might not be ready for Week 1. If Fields starts, he'd become the first player in NFL history to start 4 consecutive Week 1 games with four different franchises, according to a recent ESPN article from Rich Cimini.

”Fields is one of seven quarterbacks since 1950 to start a season opener for three different teams in three straight seasons," he wrote. "He'd be in line to be the first four/four guy, per Elias Sports, if Patrick Mahomes isn't back from his knee injury by Week 1."

Long Road Continues for Fields

While every NFL player wants to put themselves in the record books, this is hardly the reason they dream of. Unfortunately for Fields, this development is a reflection of the long road continuing.

What started with him being taken 11th overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2021 NFL Draft and a top prospect in the league has turned into him becoming a journeyman backup. He’s entering his sixth year in the NFL and has 59 games of experience, starting 53. He’s accumulated a record of 16-37 in those starts, and has yet to show the consistency many hoped he find at the next level.

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) looks to pass the ball against the New England Patriots in the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Steelers Still Looking for a QB

While Fields might not be a franchise quarterback, the Steelers are searching for anyone to be their starting QB in 2026. The team has just two players under contract at the position, and they are impatiently waiting for Aaron Rodgers to re-sign and end the drama at quarterback.

Meanwhile, Fields will be enjoying his time working with Andy Reid and the Chiefs. He’ll have to give up the starting role when Mahomes returns, but that can’t sound that bad for the 27-year-old veteran.

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